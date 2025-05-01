Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

SMCI opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

