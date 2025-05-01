Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $64.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of BAM opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,867,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

