The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 25,848 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.17.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total value of $3,480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,500 shares of company stock worth $24,472,050 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $303.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $236.65 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.39.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

