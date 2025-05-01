The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $42.53 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $42,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $461.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.24. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $3.1265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.