AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,427 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $68,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

