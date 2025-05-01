The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,995 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $41,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $84,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,009,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 292,144 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

PBH stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

