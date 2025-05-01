Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,408 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $41,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

