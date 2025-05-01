Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $52.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

