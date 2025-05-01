AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,567 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $81,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $80,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,775.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after acquiring an additional 262,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.90.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE INSP opened at $158.43 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average is $180.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

