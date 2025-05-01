AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Commvault Systems worth $75,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at $279,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

