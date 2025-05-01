DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $244.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $187.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $427,056,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $241,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.