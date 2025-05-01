Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT at $46.24

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.24.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

