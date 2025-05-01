BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $74,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Invst LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 31.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $914.67 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $748.78 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $917.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

