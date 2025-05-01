Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Price Target at $1,077.08

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,077.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $914.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $917.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.44. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $748.78 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.