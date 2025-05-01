Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Price Target at $1,077.08

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,077.08.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLK opened at $914.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $917.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.44. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $748.78 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
