William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of GIC Q2 Earnings

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of GIC opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Industrial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Global Industrial by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Global Industrial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.