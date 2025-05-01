Q2 Earnings Forecast for EFSI Issued By DA Davidson

Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSI opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.30). Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Financial Services

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director Thomas T. Gilpin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,680. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

