Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 16,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. The trade was a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $154,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock valued at $15,117,614. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,729,000 after purchasing an additional 142,784 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,644,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 64,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

