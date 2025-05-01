CeriBell (CBLL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect CeriBell to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. On average, analysts expect CeriBell to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CeriBell Stock Performance
Shares of CeriBell stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CBLL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
CeriBell Company Profile
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
