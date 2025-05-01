PSQ (PSQH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%. On average, analysts expect PSQ to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSQ Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSQH opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. PSQ has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSQH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of PSQ in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

