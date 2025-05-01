Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.950-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.200-16.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.00.

LIN opened at $453.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other Linde news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. This represents a 65.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,159 shares of company stock worth $5,603,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

