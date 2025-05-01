AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American International Group worth $85,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in American International Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.