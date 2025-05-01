AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,926 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of CNA Financial worth $93,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 663.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, Chairman Dino Robusto purchased 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.63 per share, with a total value of $185,566.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.