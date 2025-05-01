AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Workday worth $89,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $251.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

