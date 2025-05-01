Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 223,630 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $96,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $230.44 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

