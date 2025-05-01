AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 588,901 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $91,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

CMG opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

