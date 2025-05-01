Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,293 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnite by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Magnite by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Magnite by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Magnite by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Magnite Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 198.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

