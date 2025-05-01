Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,245,000 after buying an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 80,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Energizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

