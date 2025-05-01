Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAIN opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.