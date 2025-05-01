Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $308,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,912,000 after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $94.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

