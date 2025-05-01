Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.