Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107,886 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,262.41.

Booking Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,099.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,648.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,806.77. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

