Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,521,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,354,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,078,000 after purchasing an additional 134,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 43.32%.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

