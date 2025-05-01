Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $111.92 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

