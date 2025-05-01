Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 601,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 370,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 197,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

