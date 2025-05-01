Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR opened at $317.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.38 and a 200 day moving average of $272.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $356.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.03). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $430.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $24.585 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 40.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

