Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 138,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 31,993 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after buying an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.