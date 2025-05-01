NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in NMI by 264.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,809 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in NMI by 92.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. NMI has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

