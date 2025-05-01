Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $63.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $70,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,857 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,756,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

