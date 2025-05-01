Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 4199547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

