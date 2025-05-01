Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

BULD stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790,040.00, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

