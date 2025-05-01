CarGurus (CARG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $226.72 million for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.470 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.96 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,824 shares of company stock worth $1,392,156. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarGurus

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.