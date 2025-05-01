The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $40.68 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $40,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

