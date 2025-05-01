Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

