990,101 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 990,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,426,000. Onsemi comprises approximately 0.8% of Freestone Grove Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Onsemi by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after acquiring an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Onsemi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,214,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

ON stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

