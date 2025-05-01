Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $50.96 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,561,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,957,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.17% of HP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in HP by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in HP by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

