Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys Shares of 446,625 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 446,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

