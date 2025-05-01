Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New $45.05 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,114.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,849,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $192.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $904.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

