Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $47.61 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 440,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,606,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 202,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 193,971 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 0.3 %

TWLO stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.