Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $36.71 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,709,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $142.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

