Widmann Financial Services Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $378.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.06. The stock has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

